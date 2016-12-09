Poland - Factors to Watch Dec. 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ALIOR BANK
Alior Bank after several years can achieve a return on
equity ratio of above 10 percent, Michal Krupinski, chief
executive of PZU, which controls the bank, told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
OVOSTAR UNION
Ukrainian egg producer Ovostar plans to buy one of its
competitors in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.
BECTON DICKENSON
Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickenson plans to hire
250 people in its shared services centre in Wroclaw on top of
350 employees it already has, Puls Biznesu said.
POCZTA POLSKA
Poland's dominant post company, the state-owned Poczta
Polska, will suffer a loss of 100 million zlotys ($23.93
million) in 2016, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. The company plans
another price hike for its postal services.
SIKORSKI AIRCRAFT CORP.
Sikorski Aircraft Corp. will supply the Chilean army with
six Black Hawk helicopters produced in Poland, Fakt tabloid
said.