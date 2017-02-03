Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

T-BILLS

The finance ministry is expected to release the supply for Monday's treasury bills tender at around 1400 GMT.

BANKS

Polish credit union Wielkopolska SKOK which gathered 302 million zlotys ($75.26 million) is about to go bankrupt and its operations were thus suspended, the financial regulator KNF said.

The Bank Guarantee Fund, financed by banks, will pay out compensation to SKOK's clients, KNF said late at night.

UNIFIED TAX

Polish government plans to resume works on introducing a unified tax that were abandoned in December, Fakt tabloid said.

SWAROVSKI

Several hundred people will be hired in a Swarovski global service centre in Gdansk, Puls Biznesu daily said. At the very beginning the centre will take care of Swarovski's finances, but it will enhance its activities later on, the daily said.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks could replace part its German employees that go on strike with Polish workers offering them the same pay as German workers, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. Polish Starbucks employees earn considerably less than their German peers.

T-MOBILE

T-Mobile is applying for a 250 million euro credit at European Investment Bank to finance development of its LTE network, Puls Biznesu said.

VAT

VAT tax collection fell marginally in 2016, despite government's efforts to significantly improve it, CASE Research think tank calculated, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.