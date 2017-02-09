Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BANK PEKAO
Bank Pekao posted a 13-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit to 495 million zloty ($122.58 million), while analysts polled had forecast a profit of 483 million zloty. Pekao plans dividend of 8.68 zloty per share from 2016 profit.
INTEREST RATES
Polish policymakers agree that a wait-and-see monetary strategy is optimal for now as inflation is expected to stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.
EU CONCERNS
Poland will respond to EU concerns about the rule of law around Feb. 20, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Wednesday.
KGHM
Employees at the state-run copper producer KGHM are demanding a significant pay rise, Parkiet daily reported.
UBER
Some Polish tax offices are planning to intensify tax checks of drivers co-operating with Uber, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported, adding that the tax office believe the drivers have avoided to pay due tax due to a lack of a cash registers.
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.