Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
MINING
Banks are opposing government's plans to convert part of the
miner KHW's debt into shares, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said
without naming it's source.
EC PRESIDENT
Poland's prime minister will go head to head with her 27
European Union peers in Brussels on Thursday in a row over the
reappointment of the Polish chairman of their summits that has
left the other member states bemused.
PPP
Some 5 percent of all spending in Poland's public sector by
2020 should be done through private-public partnerships,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna cited Deputy Development Minister Witold
Slowik as saying.
VAT
First two months of 2017 saw a 40-percent increase in public
revenues coming from the value added tax (VAT), but analysts
warn the pace will not be kept up for the rest of the year, the
daily Puls Biznesu reported.
CITI
Citi plans to increase employment in Poland by about 300
people by the end of the year to meet the demands of the growing
business services sector, Puls Biznesu reported, citing Citi's
head of human resources in Poland, Kinga Ostrysz.