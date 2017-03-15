Poland - Factors to Watch March 15

BRIEF-Blackrock's Bob Miller says fed is likely to deliver rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
CORE INFLATION
Poland's central bank is to release its core inflation data for February at 1300 GMT.
PZU
The net profit of Poland's PZU beat expectations in 2016 and stood at 1.95 billion zlotys ($480 million), the company said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the profit at 1.86 billion zlotys.
EURO ADOPTION
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland's ruling PiS party, told Rzeczpospolita daily that adopting the euro would mean that Poland would become permanently consigned to European peripheries. He said Poland could adopt the euro if the country reached 85 percent of Germany's GDP per capita.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
The European Commission has suggested that Poland build a nuclear power plant to produce 3.3 GWh from this source by 2035 and 8.2 GWh by 2050, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.
WHIRLPOOL
Whirlpool will open a shared services centre employing 200 people in the Polish city of Lodz, Rzeczpospolita reported.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes
* Says "due to tragic events in Manchester, Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended"
OAK BROOK, Ill., May 24 Hundreds of fast-food workers demanded wage increases as they marched outside McDonald's Corp headquarters during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.