Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): FASTER GROWTH Poland's economy is likely to grow by 2.9 percent in 2014, faster than previously anticipated, thanks to a stronger recovery in domestic demand, the European Commission said in its winter forecasts released on Tuesday. ENERGA PROVISIONS Charges will cut almost 52 million zlotys ($17.2 million) off the 2013 net profit at Poland's fourth-biggest power company Energa, the group said late on Tuesday. MORTGAGES Polish banks granted almost 177.000 mortgages in 2013, worth 36.5 billion zlotys or seven percent less than a year earlier. This was the lowest amount since 2005, Polish banking association estamated. AMAZON The world's largest online retailer may change its mind and build one of its logistics centers near Bratislava in Slovakia rather than in the Czech Brno due to stalling talks, daily Puls Biznesu reported.