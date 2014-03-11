Poland - Factors to Watch on March 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
POLITICAl PARTIES
The ruling Civic Platform party (PO) would get 25 percent of
the votes, if elections were held now, a Homo Homini public
opinion survey for Rzeczpospolita showed. The main opposition,
the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), led the poll with
30-percent support.
ENERGA
Poland's fourth-biggest power company will improve its
financial results in 2014, its chief executive was quoted as
saying by daily Puls Biznesu. Energa could also pay out a
dividend of more than 500 million zlotys in 2015.
PEKAO
Poland's No.2 lender and UniCredit unit reported a
smaller-than-expected 1-percent net profit drop in the fourth
quarter, as rises in its loan portfolio compensated almost fully
the harm from record-low interest rates.
TREASURY
Polish treasury minister reiterated the ministry's
privatisation plans, adding he saw the new role of its
restructuring agency ARP as an investment fund in his interview
for daily Rzeczpospolita.
LIBERTY GLOBAL
Liberty Global mulls sale of its units in Central and
Eastern Europe, with Deutsche Telekom tipped as a
possible buyer, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its
sources.
