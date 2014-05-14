Poland - Factors to Watch on May 14

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EURO

Politicians should conduct a debate after parliamentary elections on introducing changes to the constitution that would pave the way for Poland's euro adoption, Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski told Polityka weekly.

ORLEN LIETUVA

Lithuanian government is ready to cooperate with PKN Orlen's troubled local unit Orlen Lietuva which demands lower rail transport prices, but it expects the company to invest in modernization, Lithuanian energy minister was quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.

SYNTHOS

Polish chemical group Synthos is fairly valued taking into account its present results, but it is undervalued in terms of its future growth potential, the company owner and one of the richest Poles Michal Solowow told Puls Biznesu daily.

LOCKHEED MARTIN

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson told Rzeczpospolita daily that if Poland chooses MEADS anti-missile system, at least 40 percent of the production worth $2 billion would be located in Poland.

TVN

Polish broadcaster TVN shifted to net profit of 11.14 million zlotys ($3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2014, in line with analyst forecasts, thanks to an uptick on the television advertising market, it said.

PZU

Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU booked a bigger than expected 9-percent fall in its first quarter net profit to 760 million zlotys, but announced its 2013 dividend would amount to 54 zlotys per share.

PGE

Polish largest utility reported a bigger than expected 28-percent fall in net profit in the first quarter to 789 million zlotys, but said it plans dividends at 40-50 percent of the net profit in the coming years.

PARTY POLL

Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) stays neck and neck with the main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) in an opinion poll published by Rzeczpospolita daily.

