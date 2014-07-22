Poland - Factors to Watch July 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
BOGDANKA
Australian firm Balamara Resources has gained an
approval for searching for coal nearby the Polish Bogdanka's
coal mine, according to Parkiet daily. Earlier
Australian firm Prairie Down Metals had announced similar plans.
AB
IT hardware distributor AB plans to issue bonds worth 100
million zlotys ($32.6 million), according to Parkiet daily.
PGNiG AND CHEVRON
Polish gas distributor PGNiG's first drilling for shale gas
with U.S. Chevron will take place in September-October in the
eastern Polish town of Tomaszow Lubelski, Rzeczpospolita daily
quoted PGNiG as saying.
DALKIA
French utility group Dalkia mulls joint investment in heat
production with Poland's dominant gas group PGNiG near Warsaw,
worth 300 million zlotys ($98 million), according to
Rzeczpospolita daily.
FARMERS
Polish farmers have warned that the prices they receive for
black currant and cherries are lower than their costs, so they
may go bankrupt, Puls Biznesu daily said.
CONSUMER SPENDING
Polish consumers still spend the biggest chunk of their
income on food, according to statistics office data quoted by
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. But Poles spend more and more in
restaurants at a cost of their shopping in food supermarkets.
ARMY SPENDING
Poland has planned to spend 3.5 billion zlotys on army
modernization in 2014, but until now it managed to spend 840
million, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
