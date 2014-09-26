Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 26

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT
Poland's finance ministry is to publish its new debt strategy for 2015-2018.
PKO
Poland's largest bank wants to follow its Polish corporate clients abroad to offer them financial advice and lending, planning to open an outlet in Germany soon, PKO Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Puls Biznesu daily.
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY
The Canadian medical equipment maker wants to list on Warsaw's alternative stock market NewConnect, daily Parkiet reported.
PRAIRIE MINING
The Australian miner wants to gain financing from a listing at a chosen European bourse, planning to also list in Warsaw at the same time, the company's Polish official told daily Parkiet.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015