Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 15

BANK HANDLOWY
Despite Citigroup's decision to withdraw retail operations
from 11 countries, Poland remains one of the key markets in the
region, spokeswoman of the Citi's Polish arm Bank Handlowy was
quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office is due to publish inflation data
(CPI) for September at 1200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters
expect consumer prices to have fallen by 0.4 percent
year-on-year last month.
DUON
Thr energy firm sees room for improving its 2014 financial
results forecast by up to 20 percent, company's Chief Executive
Officer told Parkiet daily.
HEINZ
The U.S. ketchup giant plans to invest 200 million
zlotys($60 million) to expand its Polish factory Pudliszki,
according to Puls Biznesu daily.
(1 US dollar = 3.3261 Polish zloty)