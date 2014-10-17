Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 17

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT AND PPI

Poland will release industrial output and PPI data for September at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect that industrial output rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, while producer prices fell by 1.5 percent.

TVN

Vivendi's Canal+ and media holding ITI said on Thursday they would "review options" regarding their 51-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN following interest from potential buyers.

Daily Puls Biznesu speculates that Time Warner may be among those interested.

DEFICIT

Poland's fiscal deficit for 2013 reached 4.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) under the European Union's new ESA 2010 accounting methodology, a document seen by Reuters showed.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX