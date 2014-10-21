Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 21

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
GENERAL MOTORS
General Motors unit Opel is to start assembling a new car
model in its plant in the Polish city of Gliwice, which will
boost its production by 30-40 percent, the head of General
Motors Manufacturing Poland was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita daily.
ALIOR
Poland's mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had
agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in its smaller rival Meritum
Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a total of
353 million zlotys ($107 mln).
PGNIG
Poland's former prime minister Jan Krzysztof Bielecki may
become the new chief executive of gas monopoly PGNiG, Parkiet
daily reported citing reports of other local media.
NETIA
Telecoms firm Netia is looking for 300-400 million zlotys
($91-121 million) in financing as it wants to optimise the cost
of its current debt financing, Puls Biznesu daily reported
citing banking sources.
