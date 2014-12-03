Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 3

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

Poland's Monetary Policy Council will announce its rate decision during the day. Analysts expect that the key rate will stay unchanged at 2 percent, an all-time low.

BANCO SANTANDER

The euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, will list its shares at the Warsaw bourse from Wednesday.

Santander, majority owner of Polish lender BZ WBK, agreed to list its shares at the bourse following BZ WBK's purchase of Kredyt Bank from Belgian financial group KBC .

PKP ENERGETYKA

Poland's state railway operator PKP will seek preliminary offers on its energy unit in December, with due diligence to take place in the first quarter of 2015, daily Parkiet reported, citing the company's managing director.

TVN

Media companies Time Warner and Discovery Communications have both expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, daily Parkiet reported citing the company's chief executive.

TVN will compile a short list of potential investors next week, and the transaction will be finalised in the first quarter of 2015.

ENERGY SECURITY

Joint purchases of gas for the European Union would be difficult to implement in the short term, Poland's deputy foreign minister Rafal Trzaskowski was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

