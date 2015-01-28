Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
SWISS FRANC
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski holds a
press conference on his proposals concerning solutions for Swiss
franc loan holders.
Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank and BCP
Millennium's Bank Millennium may offer
clients with Swiss franc mortgages a transfer of their loan to a
new apartment, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer said on Tuesday it was in
talks on buying further copper deposits abroad as low copper
prices were favourable for such transactions.
The miner, faced with a strike at its Chilean mine Sierra
Gorda, added it had contingency plans to maintain low-level
production if planned talks with labour representatives fail to
resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.
KGHM expects its core earnings, or earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), to reach 9 billion
zlotys ($2.4 billion) in 2020.
ENERGY CONSOLIDATION
Some investment funds, which are minority shareholders in
Polish state-controlled energy companies, opppose goverment
plans to consolidate the sector and may block the process, daily
Parkiet reported.
JSW
Europe's largest coking coal miner, Polish state-controlled
JSW, may transfer its ailing mines to a new company for
restructuring, JSW chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS
Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski can win his second
term in this year's elections in the first round with a
52-percent backing, a TNS Polska poll for Wiadomosci news
showed. The opposition party's candidate, Andrzej Duda, has 12
percent.
