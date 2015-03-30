Poland - Factors to Watch March 30

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RAIFFEISEN
Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) two top executives
were in Warsaw on Friday to try to convince Poland's powerful
financial regulator to allow the bank to sell its Polish
business to a strategic investor, a banking source said.
NETIA
Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas has bought an additional
7.8 percent in the country's No.2 telecoms operator Netia from a
local fund management firm MCI Management for 158
million zlotys ($42 million), MCI said late on Friday.
WIRTULNA POLSKA
Polish web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) said in a
statement on Monday that it plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse
in the second quarter, selling new and existing shares.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility Tauron has extended negotiations to
sell a controlling stake in its wind farm arm to Marguerite fund
until the middle of April, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources
as saying. The deal is said to be worth around 1.3 billion
zlotys.
SAIPEM
Italy's Saipem, which heads the consortium building Poland's
first gas terminal at the Baltic coast, expects the terminal to
accept first shipments this summer if it receives additional
financing, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
GM
General Motors expects to raise its share in the European
car market to around 8 percent by 2022, its chief executive Mary
Barra told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
