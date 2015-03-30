Poland - Factors to Watch March 30

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) two top executives were in Warsaw on Friday to try to convince Poland's powerful financial regulator to allow the bank to sell its Polish business to a strategic investor, a banking source said.

NETIA

Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas has bought an additional 7.8 percent in the country's No.2 telecoms operator Netia from a local fund management firm MCI Management for 158 million zlotys ($42 million), MCI said late on Friday.

WIRTULNA POLSKA

Polish web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) said in a statement on Monday that it plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter, selling new and existing shares.

TAURON

Poland's No.2 utility Tauron has extended negotiations to sell a controlling stake in its wind farm arm to Marguerite fund until the middle of April, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying. The deal is said to be worth around 1.3 billion zlotys.

SAIPEM

Italy's Saipem, which heads the consortium building Poland's first gas terminal at the Baltic coast, expects the terminal to accept first shipments this summer if it receives additional financing, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

GM

General Motors expects to raise its share in the European car market to around 8 percent by 2022, its chief executive Mary Barra told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

