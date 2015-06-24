Poland - Factors to Watch June 24

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish unemployment data
for May at 0800 GMT.
TVN
U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), which
earlier this year agreed to buy a majority stake in broadcaster
TVN, wants to call on other shareholders to sell the remaining
shares all at once, SNI's development director Joseph NeCastro
told daily Parkiet.
BANKING TAX
Poland's main opposition party, the conservative Law and
Justice (PiS) party which is leading in pre-election polls,
wants local banks to pay a 0.39 percent tax on their assets,
which may yield 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) annually, daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
POLLS
PiS leads the latest poll before the October parliamentary
elections with a 33-percent backing, followed by the now ruling
Civic Platform (PO) at 23 percent, and the movement of rock-star
Pawel Kukiz, backed by 19 percent of voters.
According to the poll by pollster Millward Brown for
broadcaster TVN, two more parties would make it to parliament -
economist Ryszard Petru's NowoczesnaPL, on 8 percent, and junior
ruling coalition partner PSL, on 5 percent.