Poland - Factors to Watch July 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT
The Ministry of Finance will publish debt supply details
ahead of Thursday auction at 1300 GMT.
DATA
The National Bank of Poland will present June reserve assets
data at 1200 GMT.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Polish state-owned investment vehicle PIR and BGK bank will
create a fund that will invest 1.5 billion zlotys ($393.7
million) in ailing state-controlled coal miner Kompania Weglowa,
Parkiet daily said. Another state-controlled company, coal
trader Weglokoks, may also take part in Kompania restructuring.
TATA MOTORS
Indian car producer Tata Motors is in talks with Polish and
Slovakian governments on building $1.85 billion Jaguar Land
Rover factory in one of these countries, Rzeczpospolita daily
said, without quoting its source.
METINVEST
Ukraine's largest steelmaker Metinvest set up its
representative office in Poland in June, according to Puls
Binzesu daily. Metinvest, owned by Ukraine's richest man Rinat
Akhmetov, may compete with Polish steelmakers with its prices,
after hrywna lost in value due to the war, the daily said.
KRAJOWA SPOLKA CUKROWA
State-controlled sugar producer Krajowa Spolka Cukrowa wants
to buy its Greek competitor Cristalco Hellenic Idiotiki
Kefalaiouchiki Etaireia, Puls Biznesu said.
AMAZON
Amazon.com Inc plans to hire another several thousand of
workers in its Polish warehouses, according to Puls Biznesu.
CAPGEMINI
Capgemini plans to increase its Polish workforce by 300
people from present 3500, according to Puls Biznesu. French IT
services company is looking for analysts specialising in
finances and accountancy.
POLMLEK
Milk products company Polmlek will buy juice producer Agros
Nova for 100 million zlotys from investment fund IK Investment
Partners, Rzeczpospolita said.