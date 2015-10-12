Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LC CORP
Polish real estate developer LC Corp has hired J.P. Morgan
to review its strategic options, which include finding a
new strategic investor for the company, it said late on Friday.
GRAJEWO
Polish chipboard maker Grajewo set the maximum price in its
planned new share issue at 31 zlotys each, to raise up to 1.24
billion zlotys ($334 million), the group said late on Friday.
OPPOSITION ON TAXES
Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which
is leading in pre-election polls, called on Saturday for changes
in current taxes and new levies it said would add up to 31
billion zlotys ($8.35 billion) to annual government revenues.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Pre-election fiscal and economic promises by Poland's top
opposition party would harm public finances and markets, cut
access to funding and hit the wallets of ordinary citizens,
Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said over the weekend.
BANK TAX
Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) lawmaker
Pawel Szalamacha told Newsweek Polska weekly that banks
incurring losses on the planned FX loans conversion will pay
lower rate of the bank tax his party plans to introduce if it
rules the country after October 25 parliamentary election.
BANKS
Polish banks are facing hundreds of millions of zloty in
write-downs, if the situations of the Polish coal mining
industry continues to deteriorate, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
PLAY AND UPC
Liberty Global's Polish unit UPC and the owners of Poland's
No.4 mobile operator Play are thinking about a possible tie-up,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.
LNG TERMINAL
Poland expects to receive its first cargo of liquefied
natural gas at its new LNG terminal at the end of November or
early December, the treasury minister was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
GRUPA LOTOS
Poland's No.2 petrol firm Grupa Lotos plans to invest
further in up-stream, its chief executive officer Pawel
Olechnowicz was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily.
CH2M
US engineering firm CH2M plans to hire 800 people in its
global support centre in Krakow on top of the 300 employees it
has in Poland already, Puls Biznesu daily said.
GROWTH
Poland's economic growth will slow down to 2.5 percent next
year from 3.4 percent this year, Credit Agricole economist in
Warsaw Jakub Borowski expects, as high base effect, lower public
investments, Volkswagen's problems and slowdown in China will
dent Polish gross domestic product, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
REAL ESTATE
Investors spent a record high 3.1 billion zlotys in cash
buying flats and apartments in the second quarter, according to
central bank data, as low interest rates discourage them from
keeping money in banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.