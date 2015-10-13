Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 13

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEFICIT
Fulfilling election pledges of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win the Oct. 25 election, will not bring Poland back into the European Union's excessive deficit procedure, PiS' candidate prime minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
Beata Szydlo also said that increasing tax efficiency and raising budget revenue will make room for increased public spending planned by PiS for 2016.
DEFENCE INDUSTRY
Poland's industry will have a roughly 50 percent share in the manufacturing of Raytheon's Patriot missile defence system, selected by the country in a $5 billion tender, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a company representative as saying.
TAURON
The energy group Tauron has a potential to play a significant role in building large coal-energy conglomerates in Poland, Tauron's chief executive told Rzeczpospolita when asked about the idea of merging state-controlled utilities.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The struggling state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is still working on obtaining 700 million zlotys ($188.50 million) of financing that would allow it to keep functioning until the end of the year and maintain financial liquidity in early 2016, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
SWISS FRANC CONVERSION
The assumptions for a draft law allowing a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys will most likely be prepared by experts of President Andrzej Duda before the Oct. 25 election, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.
MCI
Private equity firm MCI believes valuations on the Warsaw bourse have become attractive and MCI's funds have several hundred million zlotys to spend on acquisitions, the head of MCI Management told Parkiet daily.
