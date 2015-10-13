Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEFICIT

Fulfilling election pledges of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, tipped to win the Oct. 25 election, will not bring Poland back into the European Union's excessive deficit procedure, PiS' candidate prime minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

Beata Szydlo also said that increasing tax efficiency and raising budget revenue will make room for increased public spending planned by PiS for 2016.

DEFENCE INDUSTRY

Poland's industry will have a roughly 50 percent share in the manufacturing of Raytheon's Patriot missile defence system, selected by the country in a $5 billion tender, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a company representative as saying.

TAURON

The energy group Tauron has a potential to play a significant role in building large coal-energy conglomerates in Poland, Tauron's chief executive told Rzeczpospolita when asked about the idea of merging state-controlled utilities.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The struggling state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is still working on obtaining 700 million zlotys ($188.50 million) of financing that would allow it to keep functioning until the end of the year and maintain financial liquidity in early 2016, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

SWISS FRANC CONVERSION

The assumptions for a draft law allowing a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys will most likely be prepared by experts of President Andrzej Duda before the Oct. 25 election, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

MCI

Private equity firm MCI believes valuations on the Warsaw bourse have become attractive and MCI's funds have several hundred million zlotys to spend on acquisitions, the head of MCI Management told Parkiet daily.