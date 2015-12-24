Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 24

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WARSAW BOURSE
The Warsaw Stock Exchange is closed on Thursday and Friday,
planning to reopen after Christmas on Monday, Dec. 28.
DIPLOMACY
The European Commission has sent a letter to the Polish
government demanding that it postpone and review a
constitutional law amendment passed by the lower chamber of
parliament on Tuesday, a German newspaper reported.
BANKS
Polish banks will benefit from the settlement of the
takeover of Visa Europe by Visa Inc, with the local ING
unit planning to receive 31 million euros
($34 million) in cash and nearly 11 million euros in Visa
shares.
GE unit may get 16.7 million euros in cash
and 5.7 million euros in shares, while Millennium BCP's
arm may end up with 55.5 million euros in cash and 19
million in shares.
ECHO INVESTMENT
The Polish real estate developer said late on Wednesday it
planned to pay out 590 million zlotys ($152 million) in interim
dividend from its 2015 profit, to be handed out over the course
of next year.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility plans to update its strategy in the
first quarter of 2016 and announce a separate new programme on
raising efficiency, Tauron's new chief executive Remigiusz
Nowakowski told daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie.