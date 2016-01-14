版本:
Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 14

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

Monetary Policy Council will decide on interest rates. Analysts expect that the main rate will remain at 1.5 percent, its lowest level in a history.

FCL

International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday night that it has cut the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) available for Poland to $17.9 billion from $21.4 billion, as requested by the East European country.

CHILD BENEFIT

Senior official in the prime minister's office Henryk Kowalczyk told Rzeczpospolita daily that first parents will start to receive 500 zlotys ($124.94) child monthly benefit as of May 1.

SWISS FRANCS

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told tabloid Fakt, that she sees a need to help Swiss franc-denominated credit holders, but this hep can not lead to financial market's swings.

KGHM

KGHM said its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to have 1.2 million tonnes of copper.

