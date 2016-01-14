Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 14

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
RATES
Monetary Policy Council will decide on interest rates.
Analysts expect that the main rate will remain at 1.5 percent,
its lowest level in a history.
FCL
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday night that it
has cut the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) available for Poland to
$17.9 billion from $21.4 billion, as requested by the East
European country.
CHILD BENEFIT
Senior official in the prime minister's office Henryk
Kowalczyk told Rzeczpospolita daily that first parents will
start to receive 500 zlotys ($124.94) child monthly benefit as
of May 1.
SWISS FRANCS
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told tabloid Fakt, that she sees
a need to help Swiss franc-denominated credit holders, but this
hep can not lead to financial market's swings.
KGHM
KGHM said its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to
have 1.2 million tonnes of copper.