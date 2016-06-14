Poland - Factors to Watch June 14

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's central bank will publish its M3 money supply and net CPI data, while the statistics office is to show its trade estimates. All data planned for 1200 GMT.
Deflation in Poland may last until the end of the third quarter, Finance Ministry said after statistics office released data showing that in May consumer prices fell less than earlier estimated.
PEKAO
The chief executive of Bank Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.
Bank Millennium
A balanced capital strategy would need dividend payouts at Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's BCP, to be capped at 50 percent of profit, Millennium's chief executive Joao Bras Jorge told daily Rzeczpospolita
OT LOGISTICS
Polish freight company OT Logistics plans to debut in London to allow easier access for foreign investors, the company's deputy chief Piotr Ambrozowicz told daily Parkiet.
UBER
Poland will not block the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber from operating in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the country's deputy infrastructure minister Kazimierz Smolinski as saying.
BOGDANKA
Bogdanka will not take part in rescuing state-run troubled coal mine KHW, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Bogdanka's CEO as saying.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.