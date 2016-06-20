Poland - Factors to Watch June 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BREXIT

Poland does not plan to intervene on the foreign exchange market to defend its zloty currency should Britain vote to leave the European Union, state-run state agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha as saying.

GE

General Electric wants to design and manufacture technologically advanced plane engines in Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic, GE's chief executive told daily Rzeczpospolita.

CHINA

China has prepared a credit line worth 10 billion dollars to back joint investments in central and eastern Europe, a Chinese official told daily Puls Biznesu.