Poland - Factors to Watch June 20

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BREXIT
Poland does not plan to intervene on the foreign exchange market to defend its zloty currency should Britain vote to leave the European Union, state-run state agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha as saying.
GE
General Electric wants to design and manufacture technologically advanced plane engines in Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic, GE's chief executive told daily Rzeczpospolita.
CHINA
China has prepared a credit line worth 10 billion dollars to back joint investments in central and eastern Europe, a Chinese official told daily Puls Biznesu.
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group