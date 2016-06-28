Poland - Factors to Watch June 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DIVIDENDS
Shareholders at Polish state-run blue-chips KGHM,
PGNiG, and PGE will decide on 2015 dividend
payouts at Tuesday meetings.
INTEREST RATES
There is no need to cut interest rates now, as Poland
conducts expansive fiscal policy, while wages are on the rise,
rate-setter Lukasz Hardt told Rzeczpospolita daily.
BPH, PEKAO
Bank BPH and Bank Pekao SA will give back their clients part
of instalments they charged them, as the antimonopoly office
forced the lenders to take into account negative interest rates
their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages were expected to carry.
BREXIT
British Europe minister David Lidington told Rzeczpospolita
daily that it would be unfair to conduct second referendum
concerning Brexit, as one should respect democratic verdicts.
He also said that Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is
wrong when she suggests that Scotland may veto the Brexit
referendum.
UPC POLSKA
Poland's No.1 cable provider, Liberty Global's UPC
plans to invest 4 billion zlotys ($996.5 million) in its network
and product development in Poland within 5 years, its Polish
Chief Executive Officer Frans-Willem de Kloet told
Rzeczpospolita.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL
China Everbright International will pay Abris Capital fund
550 million zlotys for the Polish waste processing company
Novago, Puls Biznesu daily said.