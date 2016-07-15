Poland - Factors to Watch July 15

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FITCH
Fitch scheduled review of Poland's sovereign rating.
PGNiG
Poland's state-run gas company PGNiG said on Thursday its
gas sales in the second quarter rose to 5 billion cubic metres
(bcm) from 4.8 (bcm) in the same period last year.
PEKAO
Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer on
Friday denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier
lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by
assets Pekao SA from UniCredit .
SAMSUNG, GOOGLE
Both, Samsung and Google, plan to launch mobile phone
payments - Samsung Pay and Android Pay - in Poland this year,
Rzeczpospolita daily said.