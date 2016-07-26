Poland - Factors to Watch July 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

Poland's finance ministry to publish debt supply for Thursday.

ORANGE

Polish Orange unit reported a larger than expected 87-percent year-on-year decline in its second-quarter net profit due to higher costs and continued fall in its fixed-line business, it said on Monday.

SKANSKA

Skanska, Poland's biggest construction firm, plans to dismiss 1150 workers out of more than 6000 people employeed, as it observes a decline in public tenders and weaker demand for construction services, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

GM

General Motors may move its flagship model Opel Astra production to Poland from Britain, after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to LMC Automotive's analysts, Rzeczpospolita said.

RAYTHEON

Raytheon Integrated Defence Systsem deputy CEO John Baird told Rzeczpospolita daily that 50 percent of the components used in the planned Patriot missiles defence system for Poland will be produced domestically. The delivery is expected in 2018.

BANK MILLENNIUM

Poland's Bank Millennium on Tuesday reported a 78-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit to 294 million zlotys ($74.15 million), as its results were boosted by a sale of shares in credit cards operator Visa Europe.

PGNIG

A thermal unit owned by Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG has launched a new tender to select a contractor who will build a 420-490 MW gas and steam fuelled power plant in Warsaw for around 1.6 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily said.

STATE-RUN FIRMS

Poland's Senate adopted on Friday a new law that would help the state treasury buy back shares in its listed companies, Puls Biznesu daily said. The Treasury Ministry has now at its disposal 4.8 billion zlotys in a special fund, the daily said.

BORROWING NEEDS

Next year's borrowing needs will likely be lower than 182 billion zlotys seen in the whole 2015, Puls Biznesu daily quoted deputy finance minister as saying.