Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 3

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PEKAO
Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 690.5 million zlotys ($178.97 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys.
ING
ING Bank Slaski, Poland's No.5 lender, posted an 18 percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 407 million zlotys, thanks to net interest income gains, Slaski report showed on Wednesday.
ALLEGRO
South-African fund Naspers wants to sell Polish auction website Allegro for 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion). eBay, Advent, Apax, Mid Europa, Permira, and CVC will conduct due diligence, Puls Biznesu daily said.
LOT
Air China is interested in buying 49-percent stake in Poland's national air carrier LOT, Rzeczpospolita daily said. Analysts value the transaction at $100 million, according to the daily.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Poland plans to revitalise a plan to build its first nuclear power plant with capacity of around 1 gigawatts in the next 10 years, its energy ministry said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.