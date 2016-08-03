Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PEKAO

Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 690.5 million zlotys ($178.97 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys.

ING

ING Bank Slaski, Poland's No.5 lender, posted an 18 percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 407 million zlotys, thanks to net interest income gains, Slaski report showed on Wednesday.

ALLEGRO

South-African fund Naspers wants to sell Polish auction website Allegro for 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion). eBay, Advent, Apax, Mid Europa, Permira, and CVC will conduct due diligence, Puls Biznesu daily said.

LOT

Air China is interested in buying 49-percent stake in Poland's national air carrier LOT, Rzeczpospolita daily said. Analysts value the transaction at $100 million, according to the daily.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Poland plans to revitalise a plan to build its first nuclear power plant with capacity of around 1 gigawatts in the next 10 years, its energy ministry said on Tuesday.