Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will take its monthly decision on
interest rates. Analysts expect that the cost of credit will be
left unchanged at 1.5 percent.
BOEING
Polish national career LOT plans to increase its fleet to 88
planes by 2020. Next year eight Boeings will be added, according
to Puls Biznesu daily.
EXPORT AGENCY
The government plans to set up an agency aimed at supporting
Polish export and investments abroad, according to Gazeta
Wyborcza daily. The agency's budget is to reach 200 million
zlotys ($51.94 million).
HMS BERGBAU
German HMS Bergbau has proposed to create a joint venture
with Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa JSW which may help to save the
ailing Krupinski coal mine, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.