Poland - Factors to Watch, Sept 8

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Deflationary pressure in Poland will ease in the coming months and economic growth will pick up next year, the central bank said on Wednesday, reducing the chances of it cutting interest rates from current record lows.

RAIFFEISEN

State-run Polish lenders PKO BP and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen, a source familiar with the sale said, as part of the government's plan to increase control over the banking sector.

KGHM

Poland could increase its stake in state-run copper producer KGHM, PAP news agency quoted treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz as saying.

ENERGY COMPANIES

The energy ministry plans to increase the nominal value of state-run energy companies, obliging the businesses to pay more tax, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

The move is aimed at securing a potential 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion) of additional revenue for the treasury without raising dividends that would be distributed to all shareholders rather than the state alone, the paper said.

LOCKHEED MARTIN

The Ministry of Defence is still in talks over a deal to buy an air defence system from with Lockheed Martin's MEADS despite having approached rival U.S. group Raytheon about its Patriot system, Dziennik quoted the deputy defence minister as saying. The contract is worth up to 40 billion zlotys.

EUROCASH

Mid Europa Partners does not want trading group Eurocash to take part in the sale of the fund's convenience shops chain Zabka because it fears that it could take years to gain antimonopoly approvals, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.

The retail chain could attract private equity funds and strategic investors, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources. Mid Europa could also opt to sell Zabka on the Warsaw bourse, the paper said.

Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski told monthly magazine Bank that he sees no need to cut interest rates.