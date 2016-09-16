Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 16

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Polish statistics office will reveal employment and corporate sector wages data for August at 1200 GMT.
UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU
Poland's state-run insurer PZU is convinced that it will buy a stake in Pekao from UniCredit by the end of October, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said citing Financial Times.
The only issue to discuss for PZU and UniCredit is the price, the paper said.
EDF
Polish state-run utilities, including PGE, Energa , PGNiG <PGN.WA and Enea are working on a joint bid to buy France's EDF Polish assets, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
IPO
Video and mobile games producer PlayWay plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's chief executive producer.
UBER
Ride-hailing firm Uber will hire 150 people in its business service centre in Krakow, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said. Uber has invested 40 million zlotys in Krakow the daily also said.
THALES
Poland may become European center for production of Thales' armoured vehicle Hawkei, Thales Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michel Mathieu told Rzeczpospolita daily. Thales is one of arms industry giants aiming to supply hardware for Polish army.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
