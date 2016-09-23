Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 23

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release August unemployment data at 0800 GMT.

ALLEGRO

U.S. online retailer eBay Inc has submitted an offer to buy Polish auction website Allegro from South Africa's Naspers, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, quoting an unnamed source.

ELECTRICITY

The electricity bill for an average Polish household will rise by 50 to 75 zlotys annually as a result of the government's plan to support the troubled power producers, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

POWER STATIONS

Power producers have asked the electricity market regulator to increase the budget for mechanisms designed to help them keep the outdated power stations working, Parkiet daily said.

If the regulator agrees, the extra funds for generators could double in 2017 from 700 million zlotys seen this year, the paper also said.

BONDS

Poland plans to offer six-year or 12-year bonds to families that take advantage of the popular child subsidy called 500+ as part of the government's plan to encourage Poles to increase their savings, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

LNG

Poland's gas grid operator Gas-System said a consortium led by Italy's Saipem that built Poland's LNG terminal at the Baltic Sea, was fined for delays and the case will be resolved at the arbitrary court, which settles industrial disputes, Parkiet daily said.

FINANCE MINISTER

Poland's finance minister Pawel Szalamacha may be dismissed in a few weeks, Fakt tabloid said quoting unnamed sources from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.