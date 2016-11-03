Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ING BANK SLASKI
Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski, said on Thursday its net profit in the third quarter rose to 332 million zlotys ($85.3 million) from 316 million zlotys last year.
JSW
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa does not plan to reverse a 2.8 billion zloty write-off it made in the fourth quarter of 2015 due to low coal prices, despite the recent rise in coal prices, its Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet daily.
PKO BP
Raiffeisen Bank International has reached an agreement on the sale of its leasing company - Raiffeisen Leasing Polska SA - with PKO Leasing SA. The purchase price equates to about 200 million euros ($222 million), Raiffeisen said.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
Poland should sign a contract with Lockheed Martin to buy 40 JASSM ER air-to-surface missiles this year with delivery in 2-3 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting Polish deputy defence minister. The purchase was agreed in 2014.
BONDS
The Polish finance ministry is to conduct a bond switch tender on Thursday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
