Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 17

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BOND TENDER
Poland will offer bonds due April 2022, November 2022 and
January 2026 worth a total of 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys ($720.15
million-$1.20 billion) at a tender on Thursday.
Results of the tender are expected at 1030 GMT.
PKP CARGO
The rail cargo operator will pay each employee 800 zlotys
including taxes as part of an agreement ending a dispute with
labour unions, the company said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
Separately, Puls Biznesu daily reported that PKP Cargo has
offered its transport services to copper miner KGHM in terms of
transporting copper to China by rail.
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Airline Lufthansa and industrial giant General
Electric plan to build a plant servicing jet engines in
the Polish city of Sroda Slaska, Puls Biznesu reported without
naming its sources. The investment is to cost 250 million euro
and it will create 600 jobs.
ELECTRICITY PRICES, COAL
Polish troubled state coal miner PGG is offering coal
deliveries for next year to Polish utilities at prices on
average 20 percent higher, which may force the utilities to hike
electricity prices, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming
its sources.
ABRIS
Private equity firm Abris wants to sell its Polish Mykogen
firm that produces soil used for cultivating champignons, Puls
Biznesu reported.
RETIREMENT AGE
Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the
retirement age on Wednesday, a move economists said will push up
budget deficits and reduce economic growth.
MPC
Poland's Senate appointed lawyer Rafal Sura to the central
bank's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, the
Senate's press office said on Wednesday.