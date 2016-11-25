Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 25

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU
Polish state-run insurer PZU and state development fund PFR are in the final stage of talks with Italy's UniCredit over buying its Polish arm Bank Pekao, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on Thursday.
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release October unemployment data at 0900 GMT.
TAX
Poland plans to increase the personal tax allowance for those with smallest income to 6,600 zlotys annually, from around 3,000 zlotys now, news agency PAP quoted the deputy prime minister as saying. At the same time, the allowance for those with relatively high income would be reduced or eliminated.
DEFENCE
Poland expects that the U.S. will agree on the delivery of around 40 AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for around 130 million dollars, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.
RAYTHEON
Raytheon could deliver to Poland first patriot missiles in 2019 if the contract is signed in 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Raytheon's vice president as saying. He added that currently Poland's and U.S. government are discussing details of the Letter of Request.
FIAT
Fiat plans to invest 250 million euros in the production of petrol engines in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's announcement.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.