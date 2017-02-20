Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PKN ORLEN
Poland's energy ministry has asked the state-run refiner PKN
to pour 400 million zlotys ($98.05 million) into the troubled
coal firms PGG and KHW after the miners' merger, Rzeczpospolita
daily said quoting unnamed sources.
HELICOPTERS
Poland is expected to announce a deal to buy 16 army
helicopters from Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary
or Leonardo-Finmeccanica this year.
EU FUNDS
The European Commission may urge Poland to urgently fulfil
conditions for EU funds worth around 3.5 billion euros to be
spend in the water segment and waste management to be admitted,
Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.
GAS/NORWAY
Poland is in final talks with Denmark and Norway on the
planned construction of a gas pipeline that would help Poland
receive up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas from the Norwegian
shelf, Poland's foreign minister told "Do Rzeczy" weekly.
REAL ESTATE
This year could see a significant increase in mergers and
acquisitions in the real estate business, due to bigger
restrictions in buying attractive land, Puls Biznesu daily said
quoting advisors.
CABLE/TELECOMS
UPC Poland, Polish cable operator, which agreed to buy its
smaller rival Multimedia Polska in October, is looking around
for further acquisitions to catch up with Orange Polska
, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting UPC CEO.
GAS/SLOVAKIA
Poland's and Slovakia's gas pipeline operators have been
granted a European Union subsidy of up to 108 million euros
($115 million) to build a gas link between them, Polish state
pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Friday.