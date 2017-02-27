Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 27

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GPW
Warsaw bourse to release Q4 financial results.
RAIFFEISEN
Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), has written down the value of its local brand Polbank, which will weigh on the bank's 2016 financial results, it said late on Friday.
RECORD HIGH EMPLOYMENT
The number of people employed on regular job contracts in Poland reached nearly 13 million people in the fourth quarter of last year and was the highest in at least 17 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
REDUCED TAX EVASION
The government's actions to curb tax evasion have increased fuel tax revenue and led to higher official fuel sales, driving the share prices of state-run refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos to multi-year highs, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
MBANK
Polish mBank is unlikely to engage in large foreign acquisitions as long as there is regulatory uncertainty regarding its portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages, the bank's Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
OPEL
Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza points out that it is still largely unknown what will happen to the Polish car assembly plants belonging to General Motors after French Peugeot-Citroen takes over the firm.
BANKS
Polish banks will pay a 14 percent - 16 percent higher tax on bank assets this year on the back of an increase in assets and the method of calculating the tax which calls for an additional payment this year, the business daily Parkiet reported.
