Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 28

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office is to release its preliminary CPI data for April at 1200.
UKRAINIAN WORKERS
Polish companies requested to hire 458,600 Ukrainian workers in the first quarter of 2017 after they hired 1.26 million in whole of 2016, Puls Biznesu daily reported, quoting official data.
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan Chase's decision on choosing Warsaw as a place for its new back-office operations centre is expected in mid-May, Puls Biznesu reported.
CENTRAL AIRPORT
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is ready to co-finance Poland's planned new central airport, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
BREXIT
European stock exchanges should work hard to not allow business to move from London to Asia and other destination out of Europe, Luxembourg stock exchange secretary general Maurice Bauer told Rzeczpospolita daily.
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042