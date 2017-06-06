Poland - Factors to Watch June 6

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GAS
Polish and Danish gas system operators are to announce open
season where they determine demand for capacity in a planned gas
pipeline linking the two countries, a project which could allow
Poland to import up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from
Norway.
WAGES
Poland's government will discuss a potential increase in the
minimum wage on Tuesday, the Rzeczpospolita daily said.
UBER
Taxi drivers in Poland's biggest cities protested on Monday
against Uber expansion amid what they consider an unclear
regulatory landscape, the Rzeczpospolita daily said, adding that
the government is working on new regulations.
FUEL SALES
Polish fuel sales rose by 13 percent last year while state
revenue from fuel excise tax increased by 5.3 percent, the
Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported citing government data.