Poland to offer France other projects after ditching helicopters

WARSAW Oct 13 Poland will offer France
alternative investment projects after cancelling a
multi-billion-dollar military helicopter deal with Airbus
, PAP news agency quoted Polish Prime Minister as saying
late on Wednesday.
Poland had agreed to buy 50 Airbus utility helicopters in
April 2015 for 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) as part of
efforts to modernize its military forces at a time of tensions
with neighbour Russia.
The country's previous, centrist government, which was
beaten by the Law and Justice (PiS) party in elections last
October, had agreed the provisional deal.
But on Oct. 4 the new administration said it was scrapping
the contract altogether, straining relations between the two
European Union member countries.
"The Polish government has acted in accordance with the
interests of the Polish state. This is a normal business
behaviour, nobody has been betrayed," PAP quoted Szydlo as
telling private broadcaster Telewizja Trwam.
She said that the French foreign minister will be presented
with "cooperation proposals, when it comes to investment of
another type, or a purchase of other equipment" when they make a
visit to Warsaw, which is planned for the near future.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)