Poland's president to conclude works on FX loan plan in May/June

WARSAW, April 13 Poland's presidential office aims to conclude works on its Swiss franc-denominated loans conversion plan at the turn of May and June, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The president's office set up a panel of experts who will be responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution allowing to spread the cost over years, it said.

Earlier solutions suggested by president would cost the sector 67 billion zlotys ($17.69 billion), a sum analysts say would be unbearable for lenders struggling with record-low interest rates and strict capital regulations. ($1 = 3.7872 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)