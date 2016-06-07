Polish president to present FX loan proposal at 1500 GMT

WARSAW, June 7 The Polish president's office
will announce an amended proposal for tackling the country's
Swiss franc loan problem at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, the president's
spokesman Marek Magierowski said.
The president's team has been working on the new plan after
its proposal in January spooked investors. Poland's financial
regulator estimated that proposal could cost banks 67 billion
zlotys ($17.5 billion).
Poland's banking sector is 60 percent owned by foreign
lenders, with Santander, Commerzbank, BCP
, BNP Paribas, and Raiffeisen
running local units with Swiss franc mortgage portfolios.
($1 = 3.8299 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Mark Potter)