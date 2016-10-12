Polish firms concede defeat in search for shale gas riches

WARSAW Oct 12 Poland's drive to exploit shale
gas has come to an end with state-run gas firm PGNiG
and oil refiner PKN Orlen drawing a line under projects
to find it.
The country's quest to explore for shale gas began five
years ago, when the then prime minister Donald Tusk raised hopes
with a forecast of it coming on stream in 2014.
This attracted global energy majors, including Chevron Corp,
Exxon Mobil and Total, but one by one they pulled back after
disappointing results and a slump in oil prices.
Polish state-run firms, including PGNiG and PKN Orlen were
the last ones to work on the country's shale gas projects.
"The discussion and projects related to shale gas is a
closed issue for us," Miroslaw Kochalski, deputy head of PKN
Orlen told a news conference on Wednesday.
This was echoed by Piotr Wozniak, the chief executive office
at PGNiG, who said:
"Shale gas has ended not that badly when it comes to the
improved techniques of unconventional gas exploration. Shale gas
as such has failed indeed."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)