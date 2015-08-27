UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs to hire several hundred people in Warsaw

(Adds details)
WARSAW Aug 27 Goldman Sachs will hire "several
hundred" employees for its Warsaw-based technology and
operations units over the next three years, the U.S. bank said
on Thursday.
The decision follows moves by Swiss banking giants UBS
and Credit Suisse to expand their operation
centres in Poland, seeking to benefit from the country's
relatively inexpensive and skilled labour force.
"In a strategic decision, the firm will now expand its
footprint in Warsaw," said Goldman Sachs spokesman for central
and eastern Europe, Adib Sisani.
"The expansion will be realised in a phased approach over
the next three years to an office size of several hundred
employees," he said.
Goldman Sachs technology units are providing services for
clients to support their sales, trading, banking, investment
management and investment research operations, the bank said.
The units also support Goldman's own legal, compliance and
human resources management.
Poland, an European Union member since 2004, is central and
eastern Europe largest economy. The country has enjoyed
uninterrupted economic growth over the last two decades, but the
average corporate wage is less than a third of its equivalent in
Germany.
Goldman Sachs has had an office in Warsaw since 2011,
including a small technology unit.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by
Keith Weir)