版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 16:27 BJT

Polish president swears in new government

WARSAW, Sept 22 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski swore in a new government on Monday under Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz.

Kopacz, a former speaker of parliament and second in command of the ruling Civic Platform party, takes over as prime minister from Donald Tusk, who is heading to Brussels to be the new president of the European Council. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐