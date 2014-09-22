Polish president swears in new government

WARSAW, Sept 22 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski swore in a new government on Monday under Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz.

Kopacz, a former speaker of parliament and second in command of the ruling Civic Platform party, takes over as prime minister from Donald Tusk, who is heading to Brussels to be the new president of the European Council.