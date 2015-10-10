Polish chipboard maker Grajewo to raise up to $334 mln via new share issue

WARSAW Oct 10 Polish chipboard maker Grajewo
set the maximum price in its planned new share issue at
31 zlotys each, to raise up to 1.24 billion zlotys ($334
million), the group said late on Friday.
Grajewo plans to issue up to 40 million shares with a price
range of 27-31 zlotys, compared to their closing price of 26.19
zlotys on Friday on the Warsaw bourse.
The group is majority-owned by privately held German wood
products firm Pfleiderer Service, which in turn is controlled by
an investment fund, Atlantik SA.
Grajewo has said the money from the transaction will allow
it to take over its German parent by buying Atlantik's shares in
Pfleiderer, a role reversal more common as Poland outgrows its
position as one of Europe's poor cousins.
Under the new ownership structure, Grajewo would be
dominated by Polish investors, mainly investment and pension
funds, effectively ending German control.
The issue, to be finalised before the end of the year, will
be lead by Deutsche Bank, with Lazard as
financial adviser. BNP Paribas is to be a joint
bookrunner.
Other advisers include Commerzbank and its Polish
arm mBank, PKO BP, BDM Dom Maklerski, BZ WBK
, and Trigon.
($1 = 3.7130 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)