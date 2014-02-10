版本:
Polish Citigroup unit meets forecasts with 2013 profit

WARSAW Feb 10 The Polish unit of Citigroup said its net profit in 2013 was almost unchanged from the previous year, as higher fees and lower costs were offset by a restructuring provision and a fall in net interest income.

Bank Handlowy on Monday reported a bottom line of 973 million zlotys ($317.2 million), compared with an average forecast of 964 million.
