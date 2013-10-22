Polish Citigroup unit says plans $20 mln in layoff provisions

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
WARSAW Oct 22 Polish Citigroup unit Bank Handlowy plans to book 62.3 million zlotys ($20.4 million) in layoff provisions in the fourth quarter as part of its restructuring process, the lender said on Tuesday.
Handlowy wants to cut its workforce by up to 792 people until the end of October next year, planning to curb its network by 19 branches and focus on larger Polish cities.
The Polish bank expects the restructuring to cut its cost base by around 100 million zlotys annually.
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday