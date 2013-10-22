版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 15:08 BJT

Polish Citigroup unit says plans $20 mln in layoff provisions

WARSAW Oct 22 Polish Citigroup unit Bank Handlowy plans to book 62.3 million zlotys ($20.4 million) in layoff provisions in the fourth quarter as part of its restructuring process, the lender said on Tuesday.

Handlowy wants to cut its workforce by up to 792 people until the end of October next year, planning to curb its network by 19 branches and focus on larger Polish cities.

The Polish bank expects the restructuring to cut its cost base by around 100 million zlotys annually.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐