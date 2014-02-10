Citigroup's Polish unit may pay all 2013 net as dividend-CEO

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
WARSAW Feb 10 Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy may pay as much as all of its last year profit in dividend, its chief executive said on Monday.
"We will fully use the possibility that the regulator has given us (when it comes to the dividend payout)," Slawomir Sikora told a new conference.
Poland's banking watchdog KNF has allowed some banks to pay 100 percent of their profit in dividends. Sikora said his bank was now waiting for the watchdog's final approval.
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
LONDON, April 28 A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors on Friday called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4