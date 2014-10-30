UPDATE 1-Sikorsky says not bidding for Polish helicopter contract

(Releads, adds background)
WARSAW Oct 30 U.S. firm Sikorsky Aircraft Corp
said it would not bid for a $3 billion contract to
supply helicopters to Poland unless the terms of the tender were
changed, effectively pulling out of the running.
The Polish Defence Ministry said in a statement it saw
Sikorsky's withdrawal as a negotiation tactic, an allegation the
U.S. firm denied. The ministry said it did not plan to change
the requirements of the tender.
Sikorsky, a unit of U.S. group United Technologies, had been
competing with Airbus Group of France and
AugustaWestland, owned by Italy's Finmeccanica, for a
deal to supply 70 machines.
Sikorsky said it would not submit an offer, together with
its Polish consortium partner PZL Mielec, because it would have
been impossible to deliver its Black Hawk helicopters according
to the tender requirements.
Poland, which has embarked on a $41 billion program to
modernize its armed forces by 2022, aims to increase defence
spending to NATO's target of 2 percent of GDP in 2016, from 1.95
percent now.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and
Jane Baird)